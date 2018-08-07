Pints and Pixels, UG White in Huntsville closed because of ‘small fire’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A popular bar and arcade in downtown Huntsville, and the store located under it, announced they will be closed for a few days because of a fire. Pints and Pixels is located on Clinton Avenue above UG White.

Both businesses posted to their Facebook pages (P&P & UG White) that there was a small fire Sunday night. The post from Pints and Pixels says the games are mostly okay, but there was a lot of water inside that caused damage. UG White managers say they are closed because of water and smoke damage.

Managers say it will take a few days to get cleaned up and get re-certified with the city, so both will be closed indefinitely.

The Facebook post for Pints and Pixels asks fans to keep an eye out for an event that will announce the business re-opening.