MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect in a surveillance video.

Police say this burglary happened on Sunday, August 5 around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of Buena Vista Avenue.

If you have any information on this case, please contact Sgt. Vess at (256) 383-6746