Moss Lumber Company in Rogersville catches fire early Tuesday morning

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – The Moss Lumber Company caught fire in Rogersville this morning, causing firefighters from three different departments to rush into action.

Rogersville Firefighters tell us the fire was contained to the saw equipment area.

Rogersville, Elgin and Anderson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the business on Highway 72 just before 3:00 this morning.

A Facebook post by the Rogersville Fire Department says the fire could have easily turned into a much larger emergency, and credited a quick response and team work for saving the business. They say they don’t know what started the fire.