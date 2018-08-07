× Mississippi woman injured in Lake Guntersville boating incident

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — A Mississippi woman was hospitalized after being pulled into a boat propeller in Lake Guntersville Monday afternoon.

Charlyne Schoolar, 58, of Amory, Miss., was with family members near the entrance to Short Creek when the incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Schoolar was in the water on a noodle that was attached by a line to the rear of a pontoon boat, authorities said. When her brother-in-law started the engine to move the boat away from a rock ledge, Schoolar was pulled into the boat’s prop and became entangled in the line attached to the boat, they said.

Schoolar was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident.