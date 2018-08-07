× Kids aren’t the only ones heading back to school

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – You’ve seen the picture dozens of times by now: A child standing on the front doorstep, backpack strapped on, and a smile on his or her face — or maybe not.

But children aren’t the only ones heading back to the classroom to start a new school year. School resource officers are heading back as well.

And the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has one officer who may be ready to get back to work, but he wasn’t ready to capture the moment for Facebook.

Sgt. Nathan Kendrick reluctantly posed for his first day, Spider-Man lunchbox in hand, before heading off to patrol some school halls.

The post from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office had been shared more than 3,700 times about three hours after it was posted Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people left comments of support for Kendrick.

“Enjoy your first day,” one commenter wrote. “Be nice to your teachers. Don’t worry I’m sure you will make friends.”