Former Gov. Robert Bentley making a comeback — on social media

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Campaign season – including the race for governor – is heating up, but there’s another twist this political season. A familiar name is reemerging, touting his achievements - former Gov. Robert Bentley.

It seems to have started a few months back.

Bentley’s former Facebook campaign page was updated to become "Bentley for Alabama" at the end of May.

Since then, there’s been regular tweets and Facebook messages, recalling his record in office.

Plus, he has a website, bentleyforalabama.org. The site is an archive of campaign ads, speeches and recorded achievements.

There are references to Bentley’s decision not to take a salary in office and how unemployment fell during his term.

But, as is well known, in April 2017 Bentley resigned as governor, facing an impeachment investigation and dogged by rumors of an affair with his chief political advisor Rebekah Mason.

When he resigned, Bentley pleaded guilty to two campaign finance violations in a deal with prosecutors.

And, the plea deal included the provision that he will not seek or serve in public office.

So what’s going on? WHNT News 19 left a message with Bentley’s medical office in Tuscaloosa and with the campaign website: nothing yet.

Meanwhile, his time as governor is being touted in real-time - like a candidate - while his Republican successor, Gov. Kay Ivey, is actually running for governor against Democrat Walt Maddox.