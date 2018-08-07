Florence woman finds Tennessee man’s engagement ring on Florida beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Tennessee man’s plan to propose to his girlfriend on a Florida beach almost failed when he lost the ring in the Gulf of Mexico.

For 45 minutes last Friday, Taylor Farrar of Sevierville, Tennessee, and his friends frantically searched for the plastic bag that held the ring, a bank card, and a driver’s license. The News Herald reports it washed up under the feet of Sandy Osborn who was visiting Panama City Beach from Florence, Alabama.

Osborn held onto the bag and happily handed it over when Farrar’s friends asked if she’d seen it.

Farrar says he appreciates Osborn’s honesty. He immediately proposed to girlfriend Cassandra Arn, who said yes.

Osborn says she cried during the proposal. And Arn invited her to the wedding.