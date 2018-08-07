× Bullock County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing senior man, asks public for help

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. – The Bullock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Norman Ivey.

According to the Missing Senior Alert, Ivey, 82, suffers from a condition that may impair his judgement. Ivey is 5’5 and weighs 140 lbs.

Authorities say he was last seen at his home in the Union Springs area around 3:00 p.m. on Monday, August 6.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Ivey, contact the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 738-2670.