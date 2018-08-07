× Alabama Attorney General announces the arrest of former ALEA agent for felony computer tampering, use of office for personal gain

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officer for 12 counts of felony computer tampering and a felony ethics charge of using his public position for personal gain.

Steven Wrea Ziaja, 40, of Falkville in Morgan County, is a former narcotics officer for ALEA. Ziaja surrendered at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Monday and was released on bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury on July 27, resulting in Ziaja’s indictment.

Specifically, the indictment charges that Ziaja knowingly obtained information from a state computer system or network that is required by law to be kept confidential, that he knowingly disclosed other such data, and that he used his position as a narcotics officer with ALEA for personal gain.

If convicted, Ziaja faces a maximum penalty of two years to 20 years of imprisonment and up to a $30,000 fine for each of the charges, which are class B

felonies.