BOLOGNA, Italy - At least two people were killed and 70 injured in a tanker truck explosion near Bologna, Italy.

The explosion happened on a busy highway and caused part of the raised roadway to collapse, CBS News reported.

According to CBS, video showed the tanker rear-ending a vehicle on the highway and causing an explosion. It was then hit by another vehicle from behind.

An unspecified amount of time later, a much larger explosion occurred.