Warning: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, DA’s office says old jail videos circulating online

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - More disturbing videos from the Marshall County jail are circulating online, but the sheriff's office and the chief investigator from the district attorney's office said many of the videos were recorded before the shakedown on July 11.

An anonymous viewer sent video to WHNT News 19 over the weekend. It showed inmates fighting, recording on cell phones and one man carrying a large rod. The footage is troubling because it appears the rod could be used as a weapon to harm a jailer or inmate.

Authorities said, regardless, this is an old video, and they are aware that outdated footage is still circulating.

According to Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson, auditors said 'the jail looked good' when they conducted an annual routine survey on Wednesday, July 25. Hutcheson received a preliminary report Monday, July 30.

"They come in every July and they audit each facility we have in Marshall County," Chairman Hutcheson explained.