United Way of Madison County invites community to 75th Anniversary celebration

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- A local organization will hold a public event August 20 in Huntsville in honor of its anniversary.

United Way of Madison County announces on Monday afternoon the community is invited to a ribbon cutting celebration at the United Way Campus on 701 Andrew Jackson Way later this month.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., according to a news release.

The Madison County group began in 1943 "to identify the health and human service needs" within the area, according to the release. The organization has raised more than $200 million for the past 75 years.

United Way says they focus on three key areas: education, financial stability and health.

With the help of donors, volunteers and partner agencies, the Way finds and puts in use different plans and solutions.