Three men facing meth-making charges in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Morgan County authorities said drug agents who went to search a home in Hartselle found a man with a meth lab in his hand when they showed up.

On Sunday, the Morgan County Drug Task Force and Hartselle police went to Steven Wayne Whitworth’s home on Slate Street with a search warrant, authorities said. When they got there, Raymond Scott Grantland Jr., 33, was standing outside of a garage holding a one-pot meth lab in his hand, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Grantland also had meth on his person, authorities said.

Whitworth, 33, and Phillip James Demonia, 31, ran from the home when drug agents arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. Demonia was caught in the woods behind the garage. Whitworth got away and was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Drug agents said a search of the garage turned up another meth lab, meth, ingredients used to make meth and two handguns.

All three men were charged with first-degree meth manufacturing. Grantland was also charged with intention to distribute meth, and Whitworth also faces charges of intent to distribute meth and felony drug paraphernalia possession.

Demonia and Grantland were being held without bail due to probation violations, authorities said.

Whitworth’s bond was set at $17,500.