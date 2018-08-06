× The back-to-school season means getting used to sharing the road with school buses and obeying traffic laws

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The back-to-school bustle has begun! That means increased traffic before and after school hours, and the presence of school buses. And buses back on the roads mean drivers have a responsibility to follow traffic laws pertaining to stopping for and passing buses.

Following the rules of the road is essential to the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians year-round, but during the school year, there are some changes to traffic, and it’s important for drivers to take note.

“Anytime school starts, I think it should be…it’s a mindset,” notes state trooper, Curtis Summerville.

Especially when it comes to minding the big yellow bus!

“Keep in mind anytime you’re near or around a school bus or school zone for that matter, my philosophy is always expect the unexpected,” Summerville said.

School buses will be driving slowly and making frequent stops. The key to driving safely with school buses on the road is to not be a distracted driver. Because students are often comfortable at their bus stops, by their schools, and in their neighborhoods, and that’s where they tend to give in to potentially risky behavior– like running across the road without looking.

“Law enforcement officers are in school zones and we expect you to obey the law,” Summerville said. “If the speed limit in school zones is 25, we expect you to be going 25.”

It is against the law to pass a school bus that is stopped with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm, and cars must stop in both directions. The one exception is on a divided highway where there is a median that is unpaved or has a barrier. Only then can cars coming in the opposite direction continue without stopping.

“These fines are steep,” Summerville notes. “And we will ticket you if you don’t stop for a school bus. These are some of the steepest fines that we have.”

Kids may be distracted while waiting at bus stops and crossing the road, but if you’re a proactive driver and pay attention you can play a big role in preventing some serious accidents.