Renters trash military family’s Huntsville home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - It's a home owner's worst nightmare. Renters trash a home and leave owners to foot the bills.

A military family says they rented out their Huntsville home while stationed in Texas. When they came for a checkup last week, it was destroyed, and damages are going to cost them thousands of dollars.

Krystal Harris has been through a lot. She is a military wife, and her husband has been deployed several times.

"And now he is in Kuwait," she detailed.

In addition, she is 7 months pregnant with their second child.

"It's been very, very, very devastating," Harris added.

What's been devastating is the huge problem dumped in her lap.

"When we first opened the door a smell hit us in the face," she recalled.

The family's home was trashed by renters.

Pictures show what the house looked like when renters vacated the property.

"There was a lot of trash and clothes and clutter," she said.

She adds it was a biohazard.

"There were a lot of bugs running all over the walls, falling off the ceiling."

It took four days and 150 trash bags, but the family was able to remove all of that debris. They are now working to figure out a way to get it all to the dump.

Odor, stains, and damage are still left behind.

How did this happen? Trust.

Harris says they got notices and citations from the city about the property's condition, but 800 miles away. It was impossible to get a clear picture of what was actually going on.

"We were getting fake pictures of the house from over a year ago, and they were just very misleading," she said.

Attorney Mark McDaniel says homeowners should always have a written lease. When there is damage to the property -- landlords can add it to the rent.

"You can certainly sue them civilly," McDaniel said. "Or you can get a warrant for their arrest if they intentionally destroyed the property. In other words, if they just intentionally wrecked it."

McDaniel says homeowners can work with realtors to manage their rental properties. He adds they can also write lease agreements with clauses that allow realtors to inspect the property every 60 days.

Harris has a warning for homeowners: if you can't check on the property, don't rent it out.

The family has decided not to sue the renters. They said it would be better for their family to simply forgive them.

They also worry they could spend years in court without ever being repaid for the damage.