More Tennessee Valley students head back to class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alarm clocks went off, school buses loaded up and another first day of school is in the books for some Tennessee Valley students.

WHNT News 19 talked to some 5th graders at Blossomwood Elementary School and they had a lot of different emotions heading into the first day; some excited but others scared and nervous about math and new teachers.

Plus, they know they're going to miss going to the pool and sleeping in like they get to do during the summer, but they're excited to tackle their last year of elementary school by learning new things and meeting new friends.

Teachers and faculty have been getting ready for this day all summer and they're thrilled to have their students back.

"The first day of school is probably the most exciting,' said Christie Finley, Huntsville City Schools interim superintendent. "It really just sets the tone for our students, for our parents, for our teachers and building leaders and our community and it just says that we are ready; our teachers have been planning and preparing for a great year ahead."

Some students might be a little scared of multiplication and miss sleeping until noon, but students and staff all showed excitement heading into this new year.

Click here to find out when your school district heads back to class.