Madison Police Department seeking law enforcement accreditation, public invited to comment

MADISON, Ala. — The Madison Police Department will welcome an important visitor Monday. The law enforcement agency is currently seeking validation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

An assessment team is in town to see if they meet certain standards, and hear from the people they serve in a public forum.

In the voluntary five-step CALEA process, this assessment is the final major phase before the report is written and given to the board for review.

The certification the Madison Police Department is seeking is only held by about 5 percent of law enforcement agencies in the country. The purpose of the accreditation program is to “improve the delivery of public safety services” through a formal list of standards and goals.

The process is expensive and long. With over 100 employees in the department, the program costs just under $12,000, according to the CALEA website, though there are payment options. 

On Monday, the assessors will to confirm whether or not the department is meeting “four basic state-of-the-art standards” policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

The Huntsville police department has been accredited since 1996 and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was presented with their accreditation on July 28, a process three years in the making.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office receives accreditation from @CALEA_org at the 2018 CALEA Conference in Grand Rapids Michigan. #CALEA_conf pic.twitter.com/WJkYSsVMak — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) July 28, 2018

The Madison Police Department retweeted the certification and congratulated the second sheriff’s office in Alabama to “achieve this milestone.”

Congratulations Sheriff Dorning & staff for this accomplishment. They are the second Sheriff’s Office in Alabama to achieve this milestone. https://t.co/MleEjjWDgl — Madison Police Dept (@madisonpoliceAL) July 28, 2018

The public part of the assessment is Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison City Council Chambers on Hughes Rd. Members of the community will be able to offer comments, limited to ten minutes and directed only to the agency’s ability to follow CALEA’s standards.

If you are not able to attend, the public can offer comments by phone tomorrow at (256) 772-6278 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. or send written comments to the CALEA office in Virginia.