Judge issues gag order in Huntsville officer's murder trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A Madison County judge issued a gag order Monday morning in the case of a Huntsville police officer who was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Donna Pate issued the order Monday morning in the case of William Darby.

Darby, 25, is charged with the murder of Jeffery Parker. He’s accused of killing Parker after police answered a call about a suicidal man at Parker’s home in April.

Pate’s order bars law enforcement employees and attorneys and their employees on both sides of the case from making any statements about the case in oral or written form that “they have reasons to believe will be disseminated to the public through written or electronic media or any kind.”

The only exceptions mentioned in the order are for scheduling and the nature of hearings.

Darby was arrested Friday after a grand jury indictment and is currently out of jail on bond.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 29.