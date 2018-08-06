Huntsville Police investigate shooting on Beard Street
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Emergency crews responded to a shooting call on Beard Street this morning. They arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the call came in around 4:30 this morning from a neighbor who heard the gunshots, then that person heard someone say they were shot.
Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Huntsville Police haven’t released any information on who may be responsible.
34.740677 -86.610748