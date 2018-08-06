Hot again Tuesday, but storms suppress the heat later this week

The heat index had already hit 100ºF by 11 AM Monday, and it could go higher than 105ºF through early evening as actual air temperatures hover in the mid-90s. It cools slowly this evening: only to the low-80s by 10 PM (with a heat index still near 90ºF through 8 PM). Any isolated storms slowly drifting along this evening fade away before 10 PM.

It’s more of the same for Tuesday: highs in the mid-90s, a small chance that you are the one getting the isolated downpour, and a heat index that makes it feel about as bad as it’s been all summer between 102ºF and 107ºF. There is some good news ahead, though! The heat backs down as the chance of rain rises later this week.

Needing rain? Most of us need some rain in a big way to catch up on what we’ve missed lately. There are some notable exceptions; Lookout Mountain, most of Sand Mountain, the southern end of Brindlee Mountain, and some spots here and there across The Shoals have had more than enough rainfall over the past 60 days.

Do we finally see an everybody-gets-a-soaker rain chance this week? Not exactly.

The nature of the beast this time of year is that we don’t usually see a lot of evenly-spread rainfall. Most of it comes in the form of hit-or-miss downpours that drop tremendous rainfall in one spot and leave another completely dry.

This week’s rain potential rises as a weak front moves into North Alabama Wednesday evening. It stalls and hangs around through Thursday and Friday; that gives us a good chance of daily showers and thunderstorms, but it does not guarantee an evenly-spread soaking rain for every square inch of every county around here.

More scattered storms this weekend: The weak front lingers around through the weekend as well, and that keeps the clouds, showers and locally-heavy thunderstorms developing here and there for Saturday and Sunday.

Expect highs in the 80s, lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s with some sun, some clouds, and a better-than-average chance of a downpour especially in the afternoon and early evening both days.

Drier, hotter next week: The upper-air pattern keeping the weather unsettled through the weekend clears up some next week: bringing back the heat and thinning out the storms. Monday’s chance of rain stands at 20%, but it drops to 10% or lower through the middle and end of next week. High temperatures surge back into the lower and middle 90s by then, too.

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt