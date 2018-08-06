× Hostess recalling brownies over egg allergen warning

Hostess is recalling some of its brownies because they did not list egg as an allergen on the package ingredients list.

Hostess Brands said it is pulling its Cookies ‘n Creme Brownies because they do not list egg as an allergen.

Eggs are listed as an ingredient on the package but not in the “Contains” statement, which is designed to further alert customers of allergens.

No injury or illnesses have been reported, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The only people at risk are consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs.

The company recommends people with egg allergies or sensitivities throw them out or return them to where they bought them for a full refund.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website or by calling Hostess at 1-800-483-7253.