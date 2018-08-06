Fiery rescue captured on Atlanta officer’s body camera

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — A man had to be rescued from a burning car after a fiery crash in Atlanta early Sunday morning, a rescue that was caught on an officer’s body camera.

Police tell CBS46 they got a call about a single-car crash, and when they showed up, the car had flames shooting out of the sides and front. People were screaming that someone was trapped inside the car, which is when officers ran toward the vehicle with fire extinguishers.

Police say people who just happened to be there helped with the rescue. Officers were able to get the man out of the car and carry him a safe distance away.

Three people ended up being taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Atlanta Police Department told us they are extremely proud of the actions of everyone involved, saying this could have been much worse than it was had it not been for those citizens and the officers.