Decatur Utilities reports Boys Club Substation out

DECATUR, Ala. — A substation is out August 6 in Decatur which caused a power outage for approximately 700 customers who live between 5th Street SW and Somerville Road SE, according to Decatur Utilities.

DU reports Monday crews are en route to the Boys Club Substation where residents who stay on Moulton Street SE and 11th Street SE have been affected.