Couple married at Huntsville Hospital so grandmother could attend ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - What would you do if your mom couldn't come to your wedding? It was a question a young couple from Lynchburg, Tennessee faced this weekend as they prepared to get married in Huntsville.

Kyle Burton's grandmother raised him as her own son. She had a stroke in July and as of this weekend, she still couldn't leave the hospital. But he made sure she didn't miss his special day.

Hospitals are known for sirens, but on Saturday people were hearing wedding bells.

Bailey and Kyle Burton exchanged their vows at Huntsville Hospital. Their vows were being tested as they said them.

They held a special ceremony Saturday morning to make sure Kyle's grandmother could be there.

"My mom and my brother's mom, she passed away on July the 27th, 1993. She got struck by lightning. Her and my grandad, they raised us ever since. So, we were four-years-old at that time," Kyle Burton said.

Kyle's grandmother had a stroke in July.

"It's a mix of emotions. I don't know how to describe it. It was happy and sad at the same time," Bailey Burton said.

She wasn't released from the hospital in time for the wedding so they brought the ceremony to her.

"We had to dress down into gowns because she was in isolation at the moment," Bailey said.

Even though the couple traded in their wedding clothes for paper gowns, and a church for a hospital room, they worked to make the ceremony special.

"She had a special dress that she bought for the wedding and she had that hanging on the wall," Bailey said.

The newlyweds say when life throws a curveball, you have to roll with it.

"It really brought us together I think," Bailey said.

And it showed them they can work together, in sickness and in health.

The couple had another ceremony on Saturday afternoon for their friends and family. Kyle's grandmother was able to watch that ceremony as well through Facetime.