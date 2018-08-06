BLOG: Afternoon storms cause damages in North Alabama August 6

Posted 4:40 pm, August 6, 2018, by , Updated at 04:42PM, August 6, 2018

Patrick Ary August 6, 20184:52 pm

Decatur Utilities said at 4:35 p.m. workers were trying to restore power to about 400 customers affected by scattered outages throughout the northwest and northeastern parts of the city.

Noel Geiger August 6, 20184:52 pm

Isabella Oliver shares a picture of a “rain shaft” near Gurley

Noel Geiger August 6, 20184:50 pm

Branches which were ripped apart from a tree by the Jackson County Courthouse.

Noel Geiger August 6, 20184:45 pm

Porta-potty blown down by heavy wind in downtown Scottsboro.

Noel Geiger August 6, 20184:41 pm

Noel Geiger August 6, 20184:41 pm

Some trees down near Vina on County Road 11, per Franklin County EMA director Jody Hitt. No property damage or power outages. Happened around 4 p.m. on a storm that came in from Marion County.