BLOG: Afternoon storms cause damages in North Alabama August 6

I concur …. pic.twitter.com/GRdKFLVYBO
— Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) August 6, 2018
Isabella Oliver shares a picture of a “rain shaft” near Gurley
Branches which were ripped apart from a tree by the Jackson County Courthouse.
Porta-potty blown down by heavy wind in downtown Scottsboro.
The tree fell on top of this home on Cain Street. Neighbors tell me this is the third time a tree has fell on top of a home in this area. Right now the power is out here & Decatur Fire is on scene. @whnt pic.twitter.com/f6Y5sBLnvF
— Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) August 6, 2018
Some trees down near Vina on County Road 11, per Franklin County EMA director Jody Hitt. No property damage or power outages. Happened around 4 p.m. on a storm that came in from Marion County.
Decatur Utilities said at 4:35 p.m. workers were trying to restore power to about 400 customers affected by scattered outages throughout the northwest and northeastern parts of the city.