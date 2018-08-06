Baby boy dies after being pulled from water near Brooklyn Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A baby boy died after he was pulled from the water near the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday afternoon, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Tourists from Oklahoma had seen the boy around 4 p.m. and Monte Campbell went into the water to get him out, his wife said.

"You could see its little legs just floating and his head was in the water," Diana Campbell told WPIX. "My husband was like 'I have to go in.'"

He waded into the water and used a stick to help him grab the baby, then performed CPR until officers arrived on scene, Campbell said.

Police climbed over the safety railing to retrieve the baby, then brought him to the pedestrian walkway where they performed CPR, officials said. The baby was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The baby's parents were not on the scene. Police believe the boy was less than a year old and said there were no visible signs of trauma.

No identifying information was immediately available for the child. It is not yet clear how long the baby boy had been in the water, but Campbell noted there was a backpack floating in the water near the child.

The NYPD Harbor Unit was on the scene afterward, searching for any additional victims. They've asked anyone with information on the baby to call the 1st Precinct Detectives or 1-800-577-TIPS.