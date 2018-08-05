× Whooping cough outbreak in Jefferson, Shelby counties in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has identified an outbreak of whooping cough in Shelby and Jefferson counties.

Health officials said Friday that nine children testified positive for pertussis, also known as whooping cough. Another 22 people have developed symptoms.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory disease. It begins with a runny nose and low grade fever but develops into a violent cough.

Health officials identified a number of churches and camps where the infected people attended in June and July.

Shades Valley Community Church | Jefferson | June 1-July 15

YMCA Legacy Day Camp | Jefferson | June 4-June 8

Church of the Highlands – Grants Mill location | Jefferson | June 27-July 22

Church of the Highlands – Greystone location | Shelby | June 28-July 19

YMCA – Greystone | Shelby | July 4-July 14

Mount Laurel Elementary Summer Singers Camp | Shelby | July 9-July 13

Mount Laurel Library | Shelby | July 16

Winshape Camp at Double Oak Community Church | Shelby | July 16-July 20

The number of pertussis cases is on the rise in Alabama. There were 151 reported cases in 2017. There have been 172 reported cases so far in 2018.

Click here to read the full release from the ADPH.