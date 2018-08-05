Van Oriental Foods Inc. recalls Pork Egg Rolls due to possible foreign matter contamination

Van Oriental Foods Inc. is recalling about 10,385 pounds of heat-treated but not fully cooked and not shelf stable pork egg rolls that may be contaminated with soft plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Sunday, August 5.

Van Oriental Foods Inc. produced the pork egg rolls May 30, 2018 and the products have a shelf life of 12 months if frozen and 11 days if refrigerated. The following product is subject to recall:

5.4-oz. packages containing two pieces of “VAN’S KITCHEN 2 EGG ROLLS PORK GRAB AND GO” with lot code 18150, a Julian date of 18150A and various “FRESHNESS DATE/BEST IF USED BY” dates. View Label

The products subject to recall has the establishment number “EST. 13219” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Retail locations received these items nationwide

Inspectors discovered the problem after the firm received two consumer complaints stating that a thin thread of plastic was found in the egg rolls products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should seek medical attention.