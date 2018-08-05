Summer Heat And Humidity Continue For The Start Of The Week

Warm, humid, summery air has made it back into the Tennessee Valley and is here to stay for a while! That means hot afternoons that are made to feel even hotter with the humidity weighing down on us. For Sunday afternoon, expect daytime highs to climb back into the low-to-mid 90s with the ‘feels like’ temperature closer to 100°F.

A few isolated storms are possible again this afternoon, but these will once again be pop-up summertime kind of storms. They’re most likely from 2PM-6PM and could bring brief downpours and lightning. Storms like these develop quickly and fade away quickly, so even those of us that get rain will have plenty of time without rain today too. You can keep track of the hit-or-miss storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

The Heat Is On! High pressure to the east is to blame for the steady flow of soupy air from the southeast. This pattern will keep its hold over the Valley for the next few days – at least through Tuesday.

Expect muggy mornings with lows in the 70s and steamy afternoons with highs in the 92ºF to 96ºF range. The humidity puts our heat index in the low-100s both days. The southeasterly flow also keeps in enough moisture for a slim chance of pop-up storms each afternoon. Any storms that develop will bring brief heavy rainfall, but many of us will get through the first part of our week dry.

Stormier Weather Possible By Midweek: A weak cold front will try to break the summer-like weather pattern by midweek. The front will approach Alabama Wednesday, but it’ll have a tough time actually moving through. The front instead likely stalls over south/central Tennessee, setting us up for a few days of widely scattered storms through the end of the week.

With plenty of heat and moisture already in place over North Alabama we could see a few strong storms, mainly on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Past Wednesday the front will very slowly try to move south through the Valley, keeping hit-or-miss storms possible through the end of the week.

Feeling Dry: Most of us could use a little more rain before we get any farther into our dry season, which typically comes in August, September, and October.

Rainfall totals are in good shape for the year as a whole; Huntsville has a surplus of about 1 inch for 2018 so far. If we zoom into the near-term, we start to see a drier picture though. Huntsville picked up 2.42 inches of rain in July, which is 1.63 inches below average for the month.

This isn’t the case for the entire Valley though, as radar estimates show a surplus for July across some pockets of North Alabama, such as in DeKalb County. The spotty downpours of July have left some of us drenched and other parched. There’s a chance that the rain coming at the end of the week could help even this out, which would put us in good shape heading into the rest of August.