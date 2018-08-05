Lions hold spirited, crisp practice Sunday

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama held its first full squad workout on Sunday and head football coach Chris Willis said the Lions had a spirited day that went like clock-work.

“There is a lot of camp to go but our guys are already wanting to tackle and get after each other and we had to reign that in at times today,” Willis said. “You could tell that we were a lot more crisp today. The guys knew where to go and how to lineup. We’re way ahead of where we thought we would be.”

Willis said the heat was a factor for the third straight day but that was to be expected.

“It’s hot, but its fall camp and that’s what you get,” Willis said. “I think we have handled it pretty well and it helps when it comes to conditioning.”

“The biggest thing I’m doing right now is watching the offensive and defensive lines and their engagement,” Willis said. “We need to create depth and I want to see everything for myself and encourage those guys.”

UNA returns to the practice field Monday at 9:15 for a two-hour session.