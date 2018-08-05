× Decatur Police investigating potential murder-suicide on Wheat Avenue

DECATUR, Ala. – When police received a call to check on the well-being of a home, they found two deceased bodies Saturday evening.

The Decatur Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Wheat Avenue around 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, August 4 and located two deceased victims in the home, police identified them as Ron Light, 54, and Autumn Wydner, 45.

From the preliminary investigation, authorities say Light and Wydner was in a domestic relationship and Light shot and killed Wydner before committing suicide.

Police took the bodies to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for further investigation.

The investigation in ongoing and authorities will release more information when it becomes available.