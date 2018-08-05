Bob Jones Football preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the high school football regular season approaches, one of many local teams this will hit the practice field this week are the Bob Jones Patriots.

Since taking over as head coach of the program in 2009, Kevin Rose has led his team to the playoffs every season, but BJHS hasn't won a postseason match-up since 2013. This is a new year, and a new Bob Jones football team and this group is ready to make some noise.

"I think we all know we have something to prove and we're going to go out there and play as hard as we can," said starting quarterback Caden Rose. "We know we're not going to be the most talented team every single game, but we're going to play harder than you. It's going to be exciting its going to be a fun year I think we got a team that's a veteran team, we all play football and we know what its like to play on Friday Nights and it's going to be fun."

The Patriots will open up the season at home against Christian Brothers (TN).