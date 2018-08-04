New drivers need to pay attention to the stages and restrictions of the Graduated Driver’s License law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- With the new school year comes a wave of teenagers completing the qualifications to get their driver's license-- adding more drivers to the road, and more distractions.

Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville says the beginning of a new school year is the perfect time to remind teenagers about Alabama's Graduated Driver's License law.

The Graduated Driver's License law has three stages: the permit period, the restricted period, and the unrestricted period.

The restricted period applies to most high schoolers just gaining access to driving on their own, and although it may seem like it, these rules are not punishments. They're in place to keep new driver's safe.

"This law is for a reason," Summerville said. "Typically children have more wrecks at the beginning stages of their driving life."

Having a restricted license, of course, means there are restrictions to follow.

It applies to all 16-year-old drivers, as well as 17-year-old drivers who have had a license for six months or less.

These drivers may NOT:

Have more than ONE non-family member in the car, unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or supervising licensed driver at least 21 years of age.

Operate a vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or supervising licensed driver at least 21 years of age. The supervising driver must have parental consent. Other exceptions are made for drivers traveling to or from work, a school or religious-sponsored event, or a hunting/fishing trip (with a proper license). Of course, emergencies are also exempt.

Drive while using a non-essential handheld communication device

Violations will result in an extension of the restrictions and/or license suspension.

Law enforcement will pay attention to these restrictions if you get pulled over, and if you're in violation, that means restricted driving for another six months.