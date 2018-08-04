Vinemont man dies in early morning wreck in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – According to Alabama State Troopers, a Vinemont man has died in a motor vehicle crash that took place Saturday morning around 3:15 a.m. on County Road 1435 in Cullman County.
Authorities say David Andrew Hays, 32, was pronounced dead on the scene after his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.
Troopers say Hays was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.
State Troopers continue to investigate this crash.
34.261814 -86.817766