HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police say there is a gunman who has barricaded himself in a building off Drake Avenue. This is happening near the intersection of Drake and Newson Road.

Huntsville Police have closed the intersection to traffic.

Officers haven’t released much information on the incident, but we expect to get an update from the Public Information Officer momentarily.

Huntsville police have closed the road at Newson and Drake for what appears to be a stand-off. I'm waiting for an update from police nearby. @whnt pic.twitter.com/Mol5H3De8k — Joel Porter (@porter_whnt) August 4, 2018