HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a kitchen fire in NW Huntsville Saturday morning.

Two adults and one child live at the residence off of Shadow Lawn Drive. No injuries were reported. Officials confirm that the fire was out by 10:57 a.m.

Investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of this fire.

House fire on Shadow Lawn Dr. in NW Huntsville. Huntsville Fire and Police in the scene. pic.twitter.com/kGNLIwNsx9 — Kelly Vaughen WHNT (@KellyVaughen) August 4, 2018