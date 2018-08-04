× Deputies in Lawrence County, Tennessee investigate murder-suicide

Lawrence County, Tenn. – Deputies in Lawrence County, Tennessee say they are investigating a murder-suicide involving a man, his step-father and his mother.

Investigators say they responded to a home on Rebecca Road in Loretto. They arrived to find two men dead and a woman wounded from a gunshot wound.

A post by the Sheriff’s Office says further investigation determined James Netherton, 32, shot and killed his step-father, Albert Dotson, 66. They say he then turned the gun on his mother, Lauren Dotson, before taking his own life. An air ambulance rushed Lauren to a nearby hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time.