× ‘Capital Murder While Under a Life Sentence:’ Man charged in Guntersville triple murder faces 3 new charges

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Jimmy O’Neal Spencer remains in the Marshall County Jail accused of killing three people in Guntersville. Investigators say Spencer killed Marie Martin, her seven-year-old great-grandson Colton Lee, and her neighbor Martha Reliford.

Until Friday, Spencer faced four charges of Capital Murder. Those charges included two charges of Capital Murder During a Robbery, and one charge each of Capital Murder When Victim is Less Than 14 Years Old and Capital Murder of Two or More Persons.

As of Friday, August 3, three other charges appeared in the Marshall County jail log. All three are charges of “Capital Murder While Under Life Sentence.”

You may remember our series of reports that said Spencer spent several years in prisons. He was paroled and released from prison in January, after spending most of the last 30 years in prison on a variety of charges in which he faces a variety of sentences – including a life sentence.

The Death Penalty Information Center described itself as a non-profit organization that serves ” the media and the public with analysis and information on issues concerning capital punishment.” The organization’s website has a number of definitions of “Intentional Murder.” In the state of Alabama, Intentional Murder is a death penalty eligible crime. One of the definitions listed on the website is: “Murder committed while the defendant is under sentence of life imprisonment.”