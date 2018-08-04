× Arts Huntsville’s final Concert in the Park will include a fireworks show

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville’s final Concert in the Park for the 2018 series is this Monday, August 6 and you can enjoy a fireworks show to cap off the evening.

The last two performers are Ashley Smith & Big Daddy Kingfish.

The Concert is in downtown Huntsville’s Big Spring Park on the Huntsville of Museum of Art outdoor stage from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event is FREE to the public. Concertgoers should bring their own seating and leashed pets are welcome. Picnics are welcome at Concerts in the Park, but local food trucks and vendors will be on site.

Handicap parking will be available in the Huntsville Museum of Art parking lot and more parking is available for free in the Monroe St. garage.

Originally planned as a part of the 2018 Armed Forces Celebration, the weather delayed the fireworks show, but the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce plans to have it as they welcome visitors to Huntsville who are attending the 2018 Space & Missile Defense Symposium, scheduled to take place Aug. 7-9 at the Von Braun Center. The fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m., just as the music wraps up.