The Longest Yard Sale is back in DeKalb County for the weekend

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Just about anything you want or could possibly need can be found at the Longest Yard Sale, happening this weekend. The sales stretch 690 miles from Gadsden, Alabama up to Michigan.

DeKalb County is the spot for North Alabamians to shop.

Vendors started setting up tents as early as Tuesday for the big event. “It’s probably taking me close to eight months to get everything ready. I’ve been set up, well it’s been 42 hrs. I’m tired,” said one vendor.

People from all over come to shop or sell their items. “We just use our old stuff, stuff that we never use anymore or that I can’t fit anymore,” said Emelia Shores.

We were able to run into one of the youngest vendors set up at the sale. 10-year-old Emelia said she’s been selling items for the past 5 years, with a little help from grandma. “I help my mom get everything ready. This is like so fun to me because I like to get to sell things,” said Shores.

She uses the extra cash for back to school items, but there’s one other thing that keeps her coming back to sell. “You get to meet new people and they’re nice and you just get to make new friends.”

This is just the second day of the sale, and vendors like Emelia have until Sunday to close shop. The Longest Yard Sale started on Thursday. People are set up along Lookout Mountain.