Standard Summertime: heat, humidity and a few spotty storms this weekend

Welcome to what is historically the hottest part of summer. Late July to mid-August has the highest average daily temperature of the calendar year, but as of now, we don’t see any extreme heat in sight: just the normal run-of-the-mill hot, humid weather of summer!

This weekend shapes up hot and mostly dry. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop in the heat Saturday, but they are a little more likely on Sunday. Both days look relatively quiet away from storms: highs in the low-90s, a heat index between 94ºF and 99ºF, and a with south to southwest wind. It keeps getting hotter Monday and Tuesday, and then a cold front with some potentially-heavy storms knocks down the heat some by the middle of next week.

Swim for Melissa! The 13th Annual Swim for Melissa at Hampton Cove Pool takes place Saturday, and the weather will be nearly perfect. Swim for Melissa benefits the Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children through the Melissa George Foundation. This year’s proceeds will buy a Voyager Isolette for Huntsville Hospital’s Kids Care Critical Care Transport ambulance. This innovative equipment will make sure that babies on board, some born as early as 23 weeks, have access to the most up-to-date medical technology during a time when every second counts.

Weekend thunderstorm potential: Didn’t get any rain this week? Got too much rain this week? A span of twenty miles across North Alabama could answer ‘yes’ to both questions. Some got a lot of rain this week, some got a little, and some got absolutely zero.

If you are in need of rain, there’s hope: just not a lot of it. If you want to stay dry for the weekend, there’s a good chance you’ll miss out on the brief downpours. You can keep track of the hit-or-miss storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Sunday offers a better chance of some scattered, locally-heavy thunderstorms than Saturday, but neither day looks like a washout even if you do happen to get a downpour. Rain would likely only last for about 15 to 45 minutes; the thing to be most aware of would be lightning!

Sizzling start to the week: Huntsville’s hottest temperature all summer so far has been 96ºF. We probably won’t surpass that, but it does look awfully hot for Monday and Tuesday! Expect highs in the 92ºF to 96ºF range with a heat index in the low-100s both days. There is a slim chance of some pop-up showers and storms; however, the rain chance stays relatively low until Wednesday.

Midweek storms? Our highest chance of rain/storms in the next ten days sets up on Wednesday. A cool front moving south into a very hot, humid air mass triggers numerous storms late Tuesday into Wednesday morning northwest of Alabama; that stormy weather moves into North Alabama sometime around midday to early evening on Wednesday. Storms in that period could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning, so we’ll keep a close eye on it.

The chance of rain drops from ‘likely’ to ‘chance’ again after the front. An unsettled, weak jet stream above our heads keeps occasional clouds and some hit-or-miss showers in the picture through the end of next week.

Jason

