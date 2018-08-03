Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — State troopers confirm a man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Lawrence County Thursday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 424 and County Road 222 around 10:25 p.m.

Authorities say 33-year-old Christopher Michael Reding of Hillsboro was ejected from the vehicle after it left the roadway and entered a ditch. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities add Reding was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. They believe speed in addition to being ejected resulted in Reding’s death.