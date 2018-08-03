Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies still searching for person of interest in fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - We are learning more details about a person of interest in a fatal shooting that occurred in northwest Madison County Thursday morning.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene around 9:30 in the morning to find 36-year-old Cedrick Lipscomb dead in his driveway. Sheriff's deputies are hoping to get more information about what happened from Jumar Sims.

He is the person of interest in this case, but police have not been able to find him.

Deputies would like to talk to him about what happened. He is not a suspect and there isn't a warrant out for his arrest. But he does have a long rap sheet with law enforcement.

Turtlehill Drive is a quiet neighborhood in Madison County. Neighbors are still coping with what happened. "I didn't know them at all," neighbor Les Geist said.

Geist has lived in this home for 17 years. He lives right next to the house where the shooting occurred. "I was a little worried about who did it and why."

Those are questions investigators are asking as well.

"Investigators went to the scene, the crime scene, processed the scene. Investigators did interviews with people in the neighborhood, with other people that live in this residence, and a person of interest was developed that investigators want to talk to," Lieutenant Donny Shaw said.

Shaw says Jumar Sims has been named a person of interest in the case. He is 5'10'' and 220 pounds. They believe he is driving a 2013 grey Nissan Altima with Alabama tag# 61CF407.

Deputies are asking people who know his whereabouts to come forward.

He has a long rap sheet in Alabama. He pled guilty to trafficking marijuana and to unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

While Madison County deputies say they had not been to this residence before Thursday, neighbors say the police have been called before.

Neighbors are worried that the shooter could come back. "I just hope he doesn't and I hope they catch him soon," Geist said.

Deputies believe this was an isolated incident and people in the neighborhood are not in danger.