Limestone County schools approve suicide prevention training

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala.- In less than a week, kids will be back at class.

And teachers will be learning some ways to help students who may be feeling suicidal.

On August 8th, the buses start rolling, and the doors welcome back students for another year.

"We don't ever want them to feel like they're alone," Dr. Jan Tribble with Limestone County Schools said.

A busy school year means plenty of good days and not so good days. So, this fall, Limestone County school leaders say they to give more help to students who are considering suicide.

"They're normally going to tell at least one person," Limestone County Schools director of curriculum Dr. Brad Lewis said.

"Maybe they're giving away prized possessions. Maybe they're acting out of character," Dr. Tribble said.

Limestone County school leaders say the suicide prevention training is a no-brainer. It doesn't cost them any money. it's all provided courtesy of Crisis Services of North Alabama.

"Sometimes as adults, it's hard for us to remember just how difficult being a teenager can be," Dr. Lewis said.

Teachers, coaches, and fellow students will receive the training. School leaders say they want students to have the courage to come forward and say something if they think someone's in trouble.

Alabama is one state that passed the Jason Flatt Act, which requires schools to draft a policy and share resources for suicide prevention.

You can find more information on ways to help someone who's suicidal by downloading the SPEAK North Alabama App.

SPEAK provided this list of what to do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

Do not leave the person alone

Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt

Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255)

Text TALK to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free 24/7

Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from medical professional