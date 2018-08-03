LifeSouth offers free movie ticket to blood donors August 3-5

Due to an emergency need for all blood types, LifeSouth is offering donors a free Fandango movie ticket this weekend. starting Friday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 5th.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo I.D. is required.

The following is a list of times and locations around the Tennessee Valley where you can donate.

Friday, August 3

Walmart – Hwy 231/431 – Hazel Green from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Walmart – Sutton Rd – Owens Cross Roads from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Walmart – Madison Blvd – Madison from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Premiere Cinema 16 – Rainbow Dr – Gadsden from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The Bowling Agency – N Brindlee Mtn Pkwy – Arab from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Advance America – Town Square Shopping Center – Cullman from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Danville Baptist Church – Hwy 36 W – Danville from 3:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Darby Doors – Kendall Drive – Florence from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Madison Donor Center on Madison Blvd from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Huntsville Hospital Donor Center from 7 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Albertville Donor Center on Hwy 431 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Decatur Donor Center on Danville Rd from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Cullman Donor Center on Clark St from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Florence Donor Center on Veterans Blvd from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Saturday, August 4

WEUP’s Back to School Fest – Jordan Ln – Huntsville from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

St. Matthew Primitive Baptist Church – Sparkman Dr – Huntsville from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Drake’s – Whitesburg Dr. – Huntsville from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Walmart – Hwy 72 E – Athens from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

Premiere Cinema 16 – Rainbow Dr – Gadsden from 1 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Karma In Cullman – AL 157 – Cullman from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Danville Baptist Church – Hwy 36 W – Danville from 4:30 P.M. to 9 P.M.

Foodland – Hwy 72 – Rogersville from 1 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Huntsville Hospital Donor Center from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Albertville Donor Center on Hwy 431 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Decatur Donor Center on Danville Rd from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Florence Donor Center on Veterans Blvd from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

Sunday, August 5

Epworth United Methodist Church -Epworth Dr. – Huntsville from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Walmart – Sparkman Dr. – Huntsville from 1:30 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Trinity United Methodist Church – Airport Rd – Huntsville from 8 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.

SA.M.’s Club – National Blvd – Huntsville from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

CVS – Hwy 31 S – Athens from 1 P.M. to 3:30 P.M.

Emmanuel Baptist Church – Hwy 72 W. – Athens from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M.

The Trading Post – 932 Rainbow Drive – Gadsden from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Walmart – Hwy 431 – Guntersville from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Walmart – Spring Ave SW – Decatur from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Foodland – County Line Rd – Muscle Shoals from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Huntsville Hospital Donor Center from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

Decatur Donor Center on Danville Rd from 8 A.M. to Noon

Florence Donor Center on Veterans Blvd from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M.

The Fandango promotional code is good towards one movie ticket worth up to $13. It must be redeemed by August 31, 2019. Movie tickets must be purchased on the Fandango website or via the Fandango app.

LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to Huntsville Hospital, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Marshall Medical Center North and South, ECM Hospital, and six other major hospitals in North Alabama. Please help save patients at your local hospitals and enjoy a night at the theatre on LifeSouth.