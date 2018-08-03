HPD: Need help identifying person of interest in Budget Inn homicide

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police say on August 3 they need help on a homicide investigation which happened July 13 at the Budget Inn on University Drive.

Huntsville Police Department state Friday a person of interest needs identification.

Ryan Baker, 40, was identified as the victim, according to HPD. He was found dead in the room.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please call the non-emergency number at 256-722-7100 or the Criminal Investigative Division at 256-427-7270.