How to pack quick, healthy lunches for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, right? We've been told that by nutritionists for years. But now they're saying lunch is also very important, especially for students.

WHNT News 19 went shopping with a registered dietitian and nutritionist from the Huntsville Hospital to get tips on how to prepare and quick and healthy lunches for kids.

When it comes to making a healthy meal balance is key. The five food groups are vegetables, fruits, grain, dairy, and protein. And it's recommended that at least three of those five are included in the lunchtime meal.

Registered dietician and nutritionist Juliana Wright says making that happen can be easier than you think.

"Getting pre-cut, pre-packaged fruit, or like pre-cut carrots are really good just to save the parents time," Wright said.

Healthy pre-cooked items can also make packing easier

"These hard-boiled eggs are already cooked and shelled which is a great option for parents so they can have a quick protein source to throw into their kid's lunch," Wright said.

Whipping up a sandwich is always quick, but Wright says to make sure to use bread with whole grain.

"Studies show that if you consume it three times a day, you have a reduced risk of heart disease and certain kinds of cancer."

And there are some things parents should think twice about taking off the shelf altogether.

"So the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that kids, young children get no more than four to six ounces of juice a day. So, I would recommend, or suggest just sending water in their lunch," she said.

You know what they say, you are what you eat.

"Studies show that kids who eat lunch along with a balanced breakfast actually do better in school," Wright said.

So these smart choices can help create smart students.