Grazing goats take over Idaho neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOISE, Idaho -- Dozens of goats descended on a neighborhood Friday morning after breaking through a fence.

The goats -- 118 of them -- were grazing near a pond when they got through a fence and decided to go exploring. They ended up in a neighborhood nearby, eating everything in sight.

The goats belonged to a company called We Rent Goats. The company does what its name implies: It rents the animals for clearing of weeds from fields, ditches and ravines.

The owners eventually rounded the animals up, put them on a truck and took them home.