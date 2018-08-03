Arborvitae can work in almost any landscape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you looking for an evergreen to spruce up the landscaping around your home? Arborvitae are large evergreens that have several varieties to choose from. You may want to look at these three types of Arborvitae that are commonly available.

One variety, Green Giant Arborvitae, makes a great choice for a fast growing, upright, evergreen tree. Unfortunately, not everyone has room for such a large specimen.

In that case, you may want to look at the very popular Emerald Green Arborvitae. Emerald Green works very well when you need something more formal than the Green Giant. Green Giant Arborvitae grows to an average height of ten to fifteen feet tall and only four to five feet wide.

If you like the texture and the shape of Arborvitae but even Emerald Green is too big, you may consider the Home Strip Arborvitae as your solution. Home Strip grows to only seven to eight feet tall and less than three feet wide after about 10 years of growth.

All Arborvitae prefer full to part sun and loose, moist soil. They can also tolerate a light pruning but if you choose the right variety for your space you may not have to prune at all.