× After amputation, a boy who loves playing sports needs help getting a prosthetic foot

BOAZ, Ala. — A young boy who lives outside Boaz is used to curveballs, but life threw him a big one.

Ever since 12-year-old Kainan was little, playing sports has been life. “Baseball is our life right now, and he’s good at it,” said his mom, Erin Gorham.

But he didn’t just have to get through the challenges of the game. Life also threw him a curveball.

“He was born with a club foot,” Gorham said, “Two, he had his first surgery. He had to have his heel clipped.”

Life and sports went on until three months ago, when a visit to the doctor brought a series of options. “He said we can amputate his foot, and of course I started squalling. To me, that’s not an option,” Gorham said.

She told her son the options in front of him. One of them would mean no baseball. Another would keep him in the game. “He said I’m going to choose sports,” Gorham remembered.

“We went on. We finished our baseball season. We won the World Series. He was their catcher. We went July the 23 and had his foot amputated.”

Kainan made both the basketball and baseball teams at his school. They’re up against a ticking clock, with another curveball over the plate. “BioTech told us that he needed two prosthetics. One for his every day and one for sports.”

Insurance wouldn’t pay for that one. “The sports prosthetic will cost anywhere from eight to 9,000 dollars,” Gorham said.

“I’m a single mother of three kids. I just… I don’t have 9,000 dollars lying around.”

Some friends and family are trying to help. Gorham is looking for any way possible to make it happen for her son.

As a parent, you want to give your kids the world. What that young man wants is his new life, curveballs and all, playing what he loves.